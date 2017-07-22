These days the talent on the UFC roster is so deep that there’s some seriously amazing martial artists competing on the prelims of UFC Fight Night cards like tonight’s in Long Island. A perfect example of this is welterweight Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira, who is 17-3 with only three of those wins coming via decision.

At this event he took on Ryan LaFlare and took him out at the 1:50 mark of the second round with a perfect counter uppercut, baiting LaFlare in with lowered hands and then cracking him so hard he collapsed to the canvas like a puppet whose strings had been cut.