Can This App Help Discover The Next Sports Superstar? | Human Impact

‘Cowboy’ Oliveira Stopped A Charging Opponent With A Perfectly-Timed Uppercut At UFC: Long Island

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
07.22.17

These days the talent on the UFC roster is so deep that there’s some seriously amazing martial artists competing on the prelims of UFC Fight Night cards like tonight’s in Long Island. A perfect example of this is welterweight Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira, who is 17-3 with only three of those wins coming via decision.

At this event he took on Ryan LaFlare and took him out at the 1:50 mark of the second round with a perfect counter uppercut, baiting LaFlare in with lowered hands and then cracking him so hard he collapsed to the canvas like a puppet whose strings had been cut.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSALEX OLIVEIRAMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP