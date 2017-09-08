Antonio Cromartie Has Incredibly Fathered His 14th Child Even After He Had A Vasectomy

#New York Jets
09.08.17 48 mins ago

Getty Image

There are many words that come to mind when NFL fans think of Antonio Cromartie, but at this point one of the first words should be prolific. Cromartie was a standout on defense with the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets. He is also quite famous for having “Extremely Catholic Famers During Harvest” levels of children.

Cromartie and his wife, Terricka, announced they had their sixth child, a girl named Jhett Paxton, last week. This follows a very strange football-themed photo shoot with their children shortly before their newest daughter was born.

Let’s be clear here: the reason a site like US Weekly is even covering the birth of another Cromartie is because he’s starring in a reality show with his wife. The Cromarties will air on USA next month.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Jets
TAGSAntonio CromartieNEW YORK JETSSAN DIEGO CHARGERSthe cromartiesUSA NETWORK

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP