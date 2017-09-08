Getty Image

There are many words that come to mind when NFL fans think of Antonio Cromartie, but at this point one of the first words should be prolific. Cromartie was a standout on defense with the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets. He is also quite famous for having “Extremely Catholic Famers During Harvest” levels of children.

Cromartie and his wife, Terricka, announced they had their sixth child, a girl named Jhett Paxton, last week. This follows a very strange football-themed photo shoot with their children shortly before their newest daughter was born.

The Cromartie's are coming to @usa_network 😱😬🙌🏽 November 9th thanks to @thediamondduchess for helping me create my vision for my maternity shoot honoring my husbands career A post shared by TERRICKA CROMARTIE 💋 (@iluvterricka) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Let’s be clear here: the reason a site like US Weekly is even covering the birth of another Cromartie is because he’s starring in a reality show with his wife. The Cromarties will air on USA next month.