Without ever stepping into the UFC cage, Muhammad Lawal has been one of MMA’s most interesting stars over the last decade. Making his debut in Japan with a crown on his head amidst a gaggle of Japanese models holding umbrellas, “King Mo” just seemed to get “it.” A champion amateur wrestler, he’s a student of the sport and has built a career for himself that you just don’t see anymore. Mo takes short notice fights, moves up in weight, and enters Japanese Grand Prix tournaments. The guy is consistently chasing a challenge with style.

At Bellator 175, however, Mo is chasing revenge. He’s going up to heavyweight to rematch Rampage Jackson in an attempt to right the split-decision loss he suffered against Jackson back in 2014. We spoke to Mo about the state of MMA culture, Rampage, “moneyweight” fights, Wrestlemania’s “weak” lineup, and why Bellator is going for entertainment over sport.

Why did you turn down free WrestleMania tickets from Phil Baroni?

You know what? I’m going to be real with you. WWE… I was never a big fan of it growing up. I was WCW/NWA guy. Then Ring of Honor, that’s my favorite wrestling organization right now. Ring of Honor, then New Japan. Actually, Ring of Honor, New Japan, you know, together. But Ring of Honor is where it’s at. I’m about to go to Supercard of Honor April 1st in Lakeland, Florida. That’s the Young Bucks face the Hardys, and I’m excited about that matchup. WrestleMania, the lineup looks weak to me. And last year was okay, you know. I don’t know. Ring of Honor is just where it’s at for me. Ring of Honor is a faster pace, more high flying, stiffer style. I like the storylines better. I like the gimmicks and the characters better as well.

Are you still training wrestling at all?

You know what? Wrestling’s just too hard to my body, man. If I do anything, I wouldn’t mind being a manager or some guy that comes in and interferes with matches. But you know, right now I’m just a fan of it. I watch it. I know that, in my opinion, it’s harder to do that than it is to do MMA. So MMA is more about reactions and protecting yourself. Pro wrestling has more rules to the game. The techniques and being able to do work with whoever you wrestle with at any time, it’s just different.

So we’re a few days away from your rematch with Rampage Jackson. Why do you think he wanted this fight with you?

I’m not sure why. I don’t know. Bellator just called me up and said, “we have a fight for you.” I was like, “cool. Who?” They were like, “we can’t tell you that.” I was like, “okay, can you at least tell me the weight?” They said either 235 or heavyweight. So I was thinking Bobby Lashley. They offered me 235 or heavyweight. Sounds like Bobby Lashley to me. And the next thing I know, at the Ortiz/Sonnen fight, it was Quinton. So, you know, it is what it is, man. I signed a contract. That’s who I’m fighting. I’m going to take care of business.

The Rematch! @Rampage4real and @KingMoFH run it back for part two! Who do you see winning this heavyweight main event?#Bellator175 pic.twitter.com/XtTfwTSoxz — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 23, 2017

That’s how Mitrione signed his contract to fight Fedor as well. How do you feel about that as a fighter, that Bellator is going in this direction?

I don’t care, really. It makes no difference to me. Every organization’s a little different. You know, Rizin has tournaments with blind draws. Bellator, they call you up and say, “hey, we have a mystery opponent for you. We’ll announce who the opponent is seven or eight weeks before the fight.” I’m cool with that. the UFC does their own thing. They’ll say, “hey, we’ve got a super fight. GSP vs. Bisping.” You know, everyone does their own thing. It just depends on, you know, what your flavor is, if you like it or not.