The Giants Have Fired Head Coach Ben McAdoo A Week After Benching Eli Manning

12.04.17 58 mins ago

The Ben McAdoo era is over in the Meadowlands. The New York Giants have handed their head coach his walking papers early, with reports saying his players “hate” the coach and don’t want him back next season. The team decided to speed that timetable up, though, as McAdoo told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he was let go on Monday morning.

The Giants have had a nightmare season, losing Odell Beckham Jr. for the year early in the year. McAdoo has also come under fire for his handling of Eli Manning’s relegation to the bench so the team could see what it had in Geno Smith and 2017 third-round draft pick Davis Webb.

McAdoo and the Giants went 11-5 in his first season after Tom Coughlin’s retirement from coaching, but things have fallen apart this season. The Giants are 2-10 on the year and are playing for pride and positioning in the 2018 NFL Draft at this point in the season.

