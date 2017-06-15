Getty/Shutterstock

A huge fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has just been made official, with the 12 round boxing bout going down on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (check out all the fine details here). And of course, with the fight being signed and good to go, bookies are now starting to take some serious action on the fight. The odds as they stand now, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook: Floyd Mayweather is a -1100 favorite to the +700 underdog Conor McGregor.

That means you’d have to bet $1100 to make $100 off Floyd, while a $100 bet on Conor would earn you $700 in the unlikely (at least according to the betting community) event that McGregor wins. That’s a pretty huge gap, but it represents the realities of the contest: Conor McGregor has never competed professionally as a boxer, while Floyd Mayweather is considered boxing’s pound for pound #1 fighter and has held that spot with little difficulty over the past ten years, building up a flawless record of 49-0.

Sportsbook @CGTechnology_ just took a $45,000 bet on Floyd Mayweather to defeat Conor McGregor, per @jsimbal. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 15, 2017

That’s some high risk for low reward … $45,000 wins you a whopping $4090.90 if Floyd wins.

But people aren’t completely counting out the Irish UFC lightweight champion. When the odds for the fight first opened, Mayweather was -2500 to McGregor’s +1100. The line may continue to tighten as bookies try to find that sweet middle ground where they can entice people to put money on ‘sure thing’ Floyd and Conor’s bet-heavy Irish community puts money and pride on the line.

The real fun should begin when we begin to see the prop lines on different outcomes like ‘Mayweather via knockout’ versus ‘Mayweather via decision’ and odds on finishes in different rounds. Myself, I’m interested in knowing what the odds are that it ends via DQ after a frustrated Conor McGregor kicks the head off Mayweather after several rounds of evasion.