The Big Ten Championship Game was delayed on Saturday because a goal line stand literally broke the end zone.

With 12:39 left in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin scored a touchdown on a run up the middle to make it 24-19. But the churning of legs and bodies actually pulled up a section of the artificial turf in the Ohio State-labeled end zone, causing play to be stopped.

The seams of the end zone, which are fastened down by Velcro strips, were brought up, spreading black pellets all over the field. It was one of the funnier sights of the college football weekend, as four officials essentially stared at the broken field wondering what to do.