The Bills’ playoff drought has come to a merciful end thanks in large part to the Cincinnati Bengals, whose win in Week 17 over the Ravens clinched a spot for Buffalo in the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Bills fans celebrated that accomplishment by donating over $100,000 to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s foundation. That was a fantastic gesture from Bills fans and one of those things that reminds you that there can be some genuine good that comes out of sports. However, by Sunday, it was time for the real celebration to begin.

Buffalo fans took over Jacksonville on Sunday morning ahead of their playoff tilt with the Jaguars and celebrated as only Bills Mafia can: with massive tailgates and terrible decision making. The calling card of Bills fans has become getting hammered and jumping or being thrown through tables like they’re WWE superstars (sometimes with the table on fire). It’s extremely dumb but also highly entertaining, and down in Jacksonville, in honor of their first playoff trip in nearly two decades, Bills fans made sure to drink some extra Fireball and destroy some extra tables for the occasion.