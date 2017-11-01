YouTube

The Cleveland Browns almost made a trade for Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron on Tuesday, but they forgot to do one crucial thing: actually complete the trade.

Both sides had reportedly agreed to the terms for the deal, and the Bengals submitted their required paperwork, but it was reported afterwards that the most Browns thing ever had happened in Cleveland: the front office celebrated the deal before it was finished, which meant their required paperwork did not make it to the league until after the 4 p.m. deadline.

Perhaps predictably, the news of that snafu wasn’t handled well by Browns fans. And Cleveland sports-talk host Bruce Drennan found out about the trade and its failures live on air, which made for a fairly amazing moment captured on camera.