A Browns Media Member Had A Live On-Air Breakdown Over The Failed A.J. McCarron Trade

11.01.17 22 mins ago

YouTube

The Cleveland Browns almost made a trade for Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron on Tuesday, but they forgot to do one crucial thing: actually complete the trade.

Both sides had reportedly agreed to the terms for the deal, and the Bengals submitted their required paperwork, but it was reported afterwards that the most Browns thing ever had happened in Cleveland: the front office celebrated the deal before it was finished, which meant their required paperwork did not make it to the league until after the 4 p.m. deadline.

Perhaps predictably, the news of that snafu wasn’t handled well by Browns fans. And Cleveland sports-talk host Bruce Drennan found out about the trade and its failures live on air, which made for a fairly amazing moment captured on camera.

Around The Web

TAGSAJ MCCARRONBruce DrennanCINCINNATI BENGALSCLEVELAND BROWNS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP