Getty Image

The first full Sunday of the 2017 NFL season kicked off at 1 p.m. ET and it took approximately three minutes for the Browns to go full Browns. Cleveland went three-and-out on its opening drive of the season behind new quarterback DeShone Kizer against the Steelers and was forced to punt.

Britton Colquitt stepped back near the Browns’ goal line for his first of many punts this season, and what many expected to be a bright spot for Cleveland turned into a disaster when the Steelers broke through for a clean block. The ball bounded into the end zone where it was recovered for a touchdown, the first of the day, in very Browns fashion.

What a way to start the regular season. 😏 PIT 7 | CLE 0 pic.twitter.com/EwpwJ9dftt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2017

Browns fans are no stranger to disappointment and misery, but usually it takes a little longer than four plays into the season for that to kick in. After some legitimate optimism creeped into the minds of Browns fans this preseason with Kizer’s emergence and Myles Garrett looking like a great choice at No. 1, the past week has been a sobering reminder that this is Cleveland. Garrett suffered an ankle injury in practice that will keep him out of the opener at the least, and now the season has begun with a blocked punt being recovered for a touchdown by the rival Steelers.