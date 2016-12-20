Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it comes to making quality sports films, Kevin Costner is a lot like a superstar athlete. In his prime, he gave us the stuff of legends, but lately he’s been coming off the bench and going through the motions. Take Draft Day, for example. Goodness gracious, that story adapted from an NFL press release still haunts me, as I will never forget the funniest moment in sports movie history: Roger Goodell getting a standing ovation at the NFL Draft in New York City. Because, obviously.

But like a star athlete, we’ll never forget Costner’s great stuff, like Tin Cup, American Flyers, Field of Dreams, and especially Bull Durham. (Also, Sizzle Beach U.S.A. is kind of sports-related.) And if we can praise Costner for anything, it’s that he has never felt the urge to collect a paycheck and go back to the well to ruin his sports classics with very unnecessary sequels. But, as he recently told Dan Patrick, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about making Bull Durham 2.