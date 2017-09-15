Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight Prediction: Body Work Will Decide A Slugfest

#Boxing
09.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Saturday night the boxing world will once again turn its attention to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-0, 33 KOs) defends his unified middleweight titles against the former lineal middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs). It’s the fight we’ve been waiting to see for two years, as Alvarez and his camp strung along negotiations until Canelo’s star reached its peak — and Golovkin aged a bit.

Now, the two middleweight stars will finally meet in what is the antithesis of last month’s Mayweather-McGregor bout. Where Floyd and Conor spent months talking and antagonizing and doing press tours, Golovkin and Alvarez have been far quieter, choosing to let their resumes as two of the most skilled and powerful boxers in the pound-for-pound rankings speak for themselves. While the buildup has been far less interesting than its megafight predecessor, once in the ring the Canelo-GGG bout figures to bring a level of excitement and competitiveness Mayweather-McGregor (despite its surprisingly decent action) never could.

The fighters, at this point, are known commodities.

Canelo, the Mexican star, who has lightening quick hands and tremendous power in his right fist. Alvarez has been in the ring with a who’s who of super welterweight and middleweight stars, from Mayweather (his lone loss in a majority decision) to Shane Mosley to Miguel Cotto to Amir Khan, and performed admirably if not impressively against all of them. The one-time 15-year-old prodigy is now a 12-year veteran of professional boxing and as he enters his prime years he figures to take the throne as boxing’s biggest draw.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boxing
TAGSboxingCANELO ALVAREZGENNADY GOLOVKIN

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 hours ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP