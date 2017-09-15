Getty Image

Saturday night the boxing world will once again turn its attention to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-0, 33 KOs) defends his unified middleweight titles against the former lineal middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs). It’s the fight we’ve been waiting to see for two years, as Alvarez and his camp strung along negotiations until Canelo’s star reached its peak — and Golovkin aged a bit.

Now, the two middleweight stars will finally meet in what is the antithesis of last month’s Mayweather-McGregor bout. Where Floyd and Conor spent months talking and antagonizing and doing press tours, Golovkin and Alvarez have been far quieter, choosing to let their resumes as two of the most skilled and powerful boxers in the pound-for-pound rankings speak for themselves. While the buildup has been far less interesting than its megafight predecessor, once in the ring the Canelo-GGG bout figures to bring a level of excitement and competitiveness Mayweather-McGregor (despite its surprisingly decent action) never could.

The fighters, at this point, are known commodities.

Canelo, the Mexican star, who has lightening quick hands and tremendous power in his right fist. Alvarez has been in the ring with a who’s who of super welterweight and middleweight stars, from Mayweather (his lone loss in a majority decision) to Shane Mosley to Miguel Cotto to Amir Khan, and performed admirably if not impressively against all of them. The one-time 15-year-old prodigy is now a 12-year veteran of professional boxing and as he enters his prime years he figures to take the throne as boxing’s biggest draw.