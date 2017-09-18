Getty Image

LAS VEGAS — “After 12 rounds of action, we go to the scorecards. Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Canelo Alvarez. Dave Moretti scored the fight 115-113 for Gennady Golovkin. And Don Trella scored it 114-114.”

Boos cascaded down on the ring as Michael Buffer read the scorecards on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, revealing that the super fight between Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) had resulted in a split draw. The boxing faithful that had flocked to Las Vegas over the weekend felt cheated. There were cries of foul play, particularly towards the 118-110 card from Byrd, which was rightfully torn apart for being one of the worst scoring decisions in recent memory. The buzz exiting the arena was less about the fight itself and far more about trying to understand how we ended up with a draw, which is, behind a disqualification, the least satisfying way for a fight to conclude.

There’s something that feels so incomplete about a draw, especially a split draw with this much disparity in a fight of this magnitude. Fans of both Canelo and GGG came into the fight hoping to see their favorite fighter assert his superiority over the other and the draw took that opportunity away from them.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, it felt disappointing, and sadly, it took away from the greatness we all witnessed in the ring.

The majority of fans felt Golovkin won the fight and did so handily, pointing to his apparent control of the ring and considerable advantage in activity. However, both fighters appeared to execute on their game plans and, the in-ring action that proceeded the judging controversy provided tremendous excitement. For a fight with as much hype as this one had, with Oscar De La Hoya insisting this was the “real fight” rather than the exhibition that was Mayweather-McGregor, it managed to meet if not exceed expectations for excitement in the ring.