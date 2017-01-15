The Chargers haven’t played a football game in weeks and they keep taking Ls. Los Angeles’ newest pro sports team made an appearance at the Clippers/Lakers game on Saturday and promply got booed.

The team showed the Chargers logo on the video board along with Chargers backup tight end Jeff Cumberland. Fans did not give the team or its human employee a warm welcome.

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but "boos!" Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec — Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

To be fair, Cumberland is a 6-year NFL vet who’s played his entire career with the New York Jets. He spent the 2016 season on injured reserve for the Chargers, so perhaps L.A. basketball fans were just hoping for more star power on the Staples Center Celebrity Cam.

Either way, the boos were there. It’s another indication that the Los Angeles sports scene isn’t exactly thrilled about getting a second pro football team. Most times it doesn’t appear they know what to do with the one they just got.

It’s also great that the Chargers logo—their third in a two-day stretch—had to be letterboxed on the video board. That’s probably because the image resolution isn’t great: the team’s only showing off Los Angeles Chargers logos on its social media pages. Each time they do that, though, they get mercilessly roasted by people on Twitter.

At least the Clippers—who technically had a home game on Saturday night—didn’t join in with the other pro sports teams who made fun of the Chargers and their awful “LA” word mark. Nice of them to try welcoming another second-fiddle team to town. The Clips certainly know how that feels.