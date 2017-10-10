The Bears Pulled Off The Best Two-Point Conversion Play In NFL History

ESP

This year’s Chicago Bears would not be what most would consider a team with a revolutionary offense. In fact, the Bears are in the bottom fourth of the league in most every major offensive category.

On Monday night, Mitchell Trubisky made his debut as Chicago’s starting quarterback in a move the Bears organization (and fans) hoped would help kickstart their dismal offense. Things didn’t go great early on, as Chicago scored a grand total of two points in the first half thanks to its defense. Special teams created the Bears’ first touchdown of the game on a fake punt pass in the third, but in the fourth Trubisky finally got the offense on the board.

A tipped pass fell into the hands of a Chicago tight end to pull the Bears within two, meaning it was time to go for the tie with a two-point conversion. That’s when the Bears broke out what I feel comfortable calling the most innovative and greatest two-point conversion play call in NFL history.