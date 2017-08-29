Clay Travis’ Feud With ESPN Continues To Escalate Over Robert Lee’s Assignment Change

#ESPN #College Football
08.29.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

Unless you went to one of the two schools, odds are you had no plans to watch Pitt’s season opener against Youngstown State. Despite this, you are probably aware that ESPN will send Robert Lee to Heinz Field to call the game.

Lee is a part-time college football and basketball announcer for the Worldwide Leader in Sports™ who was supposed to do the play-by-play for the game between Virginia and William & Mary. It takes place in Charlottesville, the location of the white supremacist march earlier this month. ESPN thought it would be a good idea to move Lee off of this game. It might have been, and no one would have ever known about this, but unfortunately for them, Clay Travis found out about it.

Travis runs the site Outkick the Coverage. According to The Daily Beast, he no longer is compensated by Fox Sports — which used to have a licensing agreement with the site — although he appears on Fox Sports Radio. He is known for being a provocateur in the world of sports, and someone leaked the little tidbit about Lee to him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#College Football
TAGSClay TravisCOLLEGE FOOTBALLESPN

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP