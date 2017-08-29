Getty Image

Unless you went to one of the two schools, odds are you had no plans to watch Pitt’s season opener against Youngstown State. Despite this, you are probably aware that ESPN will send Robert Lee to Heinz Field to call the game.

Lee is a part-time college football and basketball announcer for the Worldwide Leader in Sports™ who was supposed to do the play-by-play for the game between Virginia and William & Mary. It takes place in Charlottesville, the location of the white supremacist march earlier this month. ESPN thought it would be a good idea to move Lee off of this game. It might have been, and no one would have ever known about this, but unfortunately for them, Clay Travis found out about it.

Travis runs the site Outkick the Coverage. According to The Daily Beast, he no longer is compensated by Fox Sports — which used to have a licensing agreement with the site — although he appears on Fox Sports Radio. He is known for being a provocateur in the world of sports, and someone leaked the little tidbit about Lee to him.