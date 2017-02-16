Clemson Players Were Fed Sour Patch Kids In Their Sleep And Had No Idea

On the one hand, this is great content. It’s a bus full of sleeping Clemson football players and a first-person view of someone putting Sour Patch Kids into their gaping mouths. How are you not watching that? It’s like that thing from the Jackass movies where they attach each other with hair clippers only more delicious. There’s also more drama here, as anyone could wake up at any time and rightfully commit murder.

TAGSAlbert HugginsCLEMSON UNIVERSITYsour patch kids

