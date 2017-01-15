Cole Beasley is not an especially big guy, which is obvious if you ever watch the Cowboys play and someone announces his height and weight. This is what happens when you’re a small dude and a hard-hitting defensive player gets their hands on you.

Beasley caught a pass from Dak Prescott during Dallas’ NFC divisional round game against Green Bay. While he was running after the catch, he ran towards Kentrell Brice in the open field.

Brice, a rookie safety for Green Bay out of Louisiana Tech, lowered his shoulder and just destroyed the diminutive receiver. This is a picture-perfect example of what an open field tackle should look like. Beasley was fine, but he’ll absolutely feel this one after the game.

Here’s a slow motion version of the hit, because everything looks like it hurts more in slow motion.

Seriously, how did this hit not break him in half?

(Via BroBible)