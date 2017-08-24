Colin Kaepernick Fans Staged A Massive Protest At The NFL Headquarters

#NFL
08.23.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

A crowd of hundreds, spanning two cities, came out for the United We Stand march in support for still-unemployed QB Colin Kaepernick. The marches were held both outside the NFL Headquarters in New York City and in Downtown Atlanta near Morris Brown college. Included in the crowd of people protesting was Olympic Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and rapper Kurtis Blow.

The march comes on the heels of Major League Baseball Legend Hank Aaron telling the Tom Joyner Morning Show that he hopes other NFL players stand up for Kaepernick and that he would no longer be watching the NFL out of frustration with the league having not signed the former 49er’s starting QB by now. The NAACP also sent out a public statement to the NFL requesting a meeting with the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Via NAACP

