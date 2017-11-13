Getty Image

GQ announced the four celebrities that will grace its cover for being named Man of the Year. This year, the honor went to three men and one woman, with all four people who received the honor getting some type of additional distinction that sets them apart from their other honorees.

Two of the recipients came from outside of sports — Stephen Colbert was named Bad Hombre of the Year and Gal Gadot was named Wonder Woman of the Year. As for the sports world’s recipients, Kevin Durant earned the title of Champion of the Year, while Colin Kaepernick was deemed the magazine’s Citizen of the Year.