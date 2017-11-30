Colin Kaepernick played one game of football in 2017. It came on January 1 in a 25-23 loss to the Seahawks as he completed 17-of-25 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Kaepernick was not signed to an NFL roster this offseason, nor in the 12 weeks of the NFL season that has seen a number of injuries to starting quarterbacks and other free agents getting picked up.
And yet, Kaepernick remains one of the NFL’s most talked about figures without having so much as sniffed a roster this season. That’s due to the lasting impact of his protests of police brutality and racial injustice. Those protests, which were continued by some players this season, sparked a great deal of controversy and discussion — sadly, not enough about the causes and issues the protests were about — and have become one of the top stories in the NFL all year.
Kaepernick essentially lost his job due to those protests, with teams not signing him due to fear of the distraction or backlash from fans. He has continued pushing forward with his cause, donating nearly $1 million this year to various efforts to combat the issues of social justice and police brutality he protested to shed light on.
>losing his job for his protests
As good water-carrying journalists, we must just keep repeating this until everybody believes it, no matter how horrible his record was. Praise Soros.
I’ve been meaning to ask one of y’all this – how much money do you think Soros has, actually? He’s got to be scrambling for change in couch cushions at this point, what with all the MSM libtard media funding, and the neatly handwritten checks to every democratic protester in every US city…shit now he’s got Uproxx on the payroll. This Soros guy must be Scrooge McFuckingDuck.
Thrilled Kap got the recognition, but you’re absolutely right. He wasn’t canned for his protests.