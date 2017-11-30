Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick played one game of football in 2017. It came on January 1 in a 25-23 loss to the Seahawks as he completed 17-of-25 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Kaepernick was not signed to an NFL roster this offseason, nor in the 12 weeks of the NFL season that has seen a number of injuries to starting quarterbacks and other free agents getting picked up.

And yet, Kaepernick remains one of the NFL’s most talked about figures without having so much as sniffed a roster this season. That’s due to the lasting impact of his protests of police brutality and racial injustice. Those protests, which were continued by some players this season, sparked a great deal of controversy and discussion — sadly, not enough about the causes and issues the protests were about — and have become one of the top stories in the NFL all year.

Kaepernick essentially lost his job due to those protests, with teams not signing him due to fear of the distraction or backlash from fans. He has continued pushing forward with his cause, donating nearly $1 million this year to various efforts to combat the issues of social justice and police brutality he protested to shed light on.