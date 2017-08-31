Getty Image

After a little tuneup action last Saturday — with all due respect to Oregon State-Colorado State, South Florida-SJSU, and Stanford-Rice, of course — college football season is officially back this weekend. With college football officially coopting Labor Day weekend as its big kickoff party, we have five straight days of games, starting Thursday night and rolling through Monday night.

That means plenty to watch and also plenty to unwisely wager our hard earned money on. College football is my favorite sport to bet on, largely because of the variety of options and the feeling that you can at least get some value on lines that otherwise doesn’t exist in the NFL due to oddsmakers being so in tune with how NFL games will go.

So, this week begins our long march through the season of trying not to lose our entire nest egg before bowl season even arrives. For those that have read my picks previously at CBS or SportsLine, I’m happy you’ve all followed me here and don’t worry, nothing has changed. We still ride Unders and underdogs almost exclusively, unless trends dictate otherwise. For those that are new, welcome and I hope you appreciate sweating out fourth quarters and rooting against offense, because that’s what we do around here.

As always, lines come courtesy of VegasInsider, as of Wednesday night, where I will shop my way to the best line possible like I would if I were in Vegas for the weekend. Without further ado, let’s get into this weekend’s slate starting with, naturally, a home dog on Thursday night. (Picks are in bold.)