The four teams that will compete for a national championship in college football this year are set, and to the surprise of no one, there was some controversy regarding the team that got the fourth spot. Here is how the ranking of the teams in the title hunt break down:

Clemson Oklahoma Georgia Alabama

Let’s start with all the non-controversial stuff first. Oklahoma and Georgia will face off in the Rose Bowl in a game that should be an absolute banger. It will kick off at 5 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day, and you should clear your schedule to watch it. Don’t put too terribly much in the seeding of the teams — it’s important for jersey colors and who calls the coin toss — because this should be about as evenly-matched of a semifinal as you’ll find.

Georgia may possess the nastiest defense in college football, as the Bulldogs fly around like crazy and make plays at all three levels of the defense. It will go up against overwhelming Heisman Trophy favorite Baker Mayfield and a Sooner offense that is the best in America. The other side of the ball won’t be as fun, Georgia’s rushing attack is fun even if the team has its limitations in the air and Oklahoma’s defense is best described as “porous,” but watching Mayfield spin it against the Bulldogs is going to be hot fire.