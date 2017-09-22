College Football Week 4 Picks: Spraying The Board With Principle Plays

Getty Image

Week 4 of the college football season is upon us, which means many teams are a fourth of the way through their schedule and we’re starting to have some solid data points on what teams are going to look like the rest of the season. That’s great for the sports gambler, as it gives us a chance on a relatively weak slate of games to still spray the board on principle plays and trend plays.

After three weeks of action we still might not know what teams are the four best and will make it to the Playoff, but we can be pretty damn sure what teams are bad on offense, bad on defense, or just downright bad. With that in mind, we’ll be taking an awful lot of trend plays this week in another weak slate as conference football gets started in earnest without much fanfare.

Before we look ahead, let’s look back on a solid, but not great Week 3 and where the column stands entering the quarter pole of the season.

Week 3: 4-3

Season: 12-10

We’ll look to build on that with another winning week as we go deep in the Week 4 slate, starting with a familiar face in the column: Missouri. (As always, lines come via VegasInsider.com and picks are in bold.)