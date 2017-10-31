Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Conor McGregor contemplates his next move, the Floyd Mayweather fight is still on his mind and the minds of everyone who has a passing interest in the Irishman. In his next iteration of An Evening With Conor McGregor, the UFC lightweight champ hopped on stage in Glasgow wearing a suitably fancy suit to answer a plethora of questions. Mostly, “what’s next?” McGregor recalled Mayweather’s wide-ranging trash talk at their world tour press stops, but specifically when Floyd said, “MMA next.” Whatever happened to that?

“Originally he was saying an MMA bout next. That’s what he said before the fight. He did say an MMA fight. So if he wants to, lets f*cking do it. There’s not a hope in hell. I’d like to see him come over to our side and have a knock. I earned their respect and put myself out there. Style over to my side and earn our respect now.”

Even though Mayweather indeed said “MMA next,” there’s absolutely no chance that he would ever step in the Octagon. The fight would go like James Toney/Randy Couture. McGregor would take Mayweather down then decimate him in roughly three minutes. There’s no other outcome unless Mayweather knocked out McGregor quickly. But dude can’t defend the takedown, we know that.

Either way, McGregor still seems like he wants another go at “Money” in the boxing ring.

“If I had another go with him, under boxing rules, I’d get that win. He had to change his whole approach. With those lessons I learned, with another go around, I’d get it. He’s 50-0 and getting on, I’m not calling him out. I’ll sit back. We’ll see how he gets on with this round of money. Maybe I’ll get another call.”

McGregor usually backs up his talk and his losses with a restructured approach to his opponent, but he’s also got a gassing issue right around the 12-15 minute mark. If he hasn’t overcome that by now, will he ever?

