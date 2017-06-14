Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather Are Officially Fighting On August 26th In Las Vegas, For Real

#Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
06.14.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

No one believed it would happen. No one believed it could be pulled off. Now, the craziest superfight in the history of combat sports is going down August 26th. This comes right after the news that Mayweather Promotions was working towards an event at the MGM Grand, which has not officially been finalized as the venue for the megafight. The Nevada State Athletic Commission had just approved the event, and signed off on the (then) potential Mayweather/McGregor bout earlier today. A few hours later, and we have one of the biggest fights in the history of the world.

Mayweather said he’d make an announcement on social media if this were really happening, but so far, he’s been quiet. Both fighters, in fact, have been their usual selves on Twitter and Instagram. Here’s Conor hinting at the fight, while “Money” does his thing:

Now, the big questions that definitely need answering:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSboxingCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMMAUFC

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 day ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP