Getty Image

No one believed it would happen. No one believed it could be pulled off. Now, the craziest superfight in the history of combat sports is going down August 26th. This comes right after the news that Mayweather Promotions was working towards an event at the MGM Grand, which has not officially been finalized as the venue for the megafight. The Nevada State Athletic Commission had just approved the event, and signed off on the (then) potential Mayweather/McGregor bout earlier today. A few hours later, and we have one of the biggest fights in the history of the world.

Mayweather said he’d make an announcement on social media if this were really happening, but so far, he’s been quiet. Both fighters, in fact, have been their usual selves on Twitter and Instagram. Here’s Conor hinting at the fight, while “Money” does his thing:

Just tell us the ruleset. pic.twitter.com/Ucvf7sdWE1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 13, 2017

Now, the big questions that definitely need answering: