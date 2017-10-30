An Early Clip From ‘Conor McGregor: Notorious’ Is A Stark Reminder Of The Superstar’s Rise From Nothing

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
10.30.17 47 mins ago

Coming off one of the most lucrative fights of all-time against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor spends more on his suits than most of us make in a year. His bombastic personality and flaunting of wealth paint a picture of a prizefighter who is in it for the money more than the glory, but that’s false. Conor McGregor is a man who worked as a plumber and eventually took unemployment benefits to living with his parents and train MMA full-time in a quest to be the greatest ever.

It’s seemed to work out.

Now, as McGregor contemplates who his next blockbuster opponent will be (Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz), the definitive documentary on McGregor’s unprecedented rise to the top will be in theaters for one day only on November 8th. In this exclusive clip from Conor McGregor: Notorious, we take a look at the humble beginnings of his time at SBG Gym, just as he’s preparing for his historic run in the UFC.

Take a look at the walls. Listen to McGregor complain that they can’t even afford equipment. It’s truly a reminder that this man was not born as an Irish deity waiting to knock out everyone in his way, he worked hard for where he is, and this documentary looks like a must-watch, even for Diaz fans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMAUFC

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 9 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP