Coming off one of the most lucrative fights of all-time against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor spends more on his suits than most of us make in a year. His bombastic personality and flaunting of wealth paint a picture of a prizefighter who is in it for the money more than the glory, but that’s false. Conor McGregor is a man who worked as a plumber and eventually took unemployment benefits to living with his parents and train MMA full-time in a quest to be the greatest ever.

It’s seemed to work out.

Now, as McGregor contemplates who his next blockbuster opponent will be (Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz), the definitive documentary on McGregor’s unprecedented rise to the top will be in theaters for one day only on November 8th. In this exclusive clip from Conor McGregor: Notorious, we take a look at the humble beginnings of his time at SBG Gym, just as he’s preparing for his historic run in the UFC.

Take a look at the walls. Listen to McGregor complain that they can’t even afford equipment. It’s truly a reminder that this man was not born as an Irish deity waiting to knock out everyone in his way, he worked hard for where he is, and this documentary looks like a must-watch, even for Diaz fans.