Now Paulie Malignaggi Wants To Fight Conor McGregor In A Winner-Take-All Boxing Match

So we’re still two weeks from Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and we’ve already got McGregor’s next boxing match lined up. Erstwhile McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi is still fuming from the release of the sparring footage between him and McGregor, now he wants to fight the Irishman for honor rather than cash. Malignaggi took to Twitter with a challenge towards McGregor — winner takes all.

