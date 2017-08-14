Getty Image

So we’re still two weeks from Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and we’ve already got McGregor’s next boxing match lined up. Erstwhile McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi is still fuming from the release of the sparring footage between him and McGregor, now he wants to fight the Irishman for honor rather than cash. Malignaggi took to Twitter with a challenge towards McGregor — winner takes all.

I don't need the money, we could do winner takes the whole pot. Based on his footage he should be real confident with a deal like that lol. https://t.co/WGE6Dm81kf — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 13, 2017