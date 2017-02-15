USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor graces the cover of GQ’s latest magazine and his words in the interview are just as flashy as the clothes he wears in the photo spread. The article goes in depth on his baller lifestyle when travelling in America, complete with beefy security guards and random Irish friends tasked with little more than following him around in a convoy of six figure sports cars.

He also went into his obsession with setting up a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, ominously declaring “No one can stop me from pursuing that.” What ever could he mean by that? As for his chances in the ring, McGregor is completely confident in his ability to take out the boxing great.

“No one’s work is clean like my work,” McGregor declared. “My shots are clean. My shots are precise. Look at Nate. Nate was 200 pounds. When I hit him down, it was exactly like if a sniper took aim at someone in between their eyeballs and let the thing rip. The way he dropped, it was like a sack of shit. So that’s a power I have.”

As for where that power comes from?

“It’s all in the nutsack. It’s all in the ball sack. I just have confidence that comes from my big ball sack, and I know when I smack you, you’re going down. And that’s it.”

McGregor also thinks he’s got the physical edge on an aging Mayweather.

“He’s 40 years of age,” Conor told GQ. “He’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

It’s pretty clear that if McGregor manages to pull off the near-impossible and actually will a fight with Mayweather into existence, he’ll have no problems convincing people that he’s got a chance of winning. And at that point, he may convince us, too. After all, Conor McGregor and his big ball sack have a pretty impressive track record thus far.

(via GQ)