As rough as the sport of MMA is, it’s always good to have an exit strategy. Even the best need one, and it sounds like Conor McGregor has a very simple metric now that he’s made more money than any other UFC fighter ever: he’ll stop once he takes too many bad blows to the head. He laid out his philosophy to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

“I will most certainly compete again for the next couple of years and then I’ll see where it is,” McGregor said. “I could cut it off yesterday, you know what I mean? I don’t really have a date and a time and an age because I use it from a damage-taking standpoint. How many blows have I taken? That’s the true danger in combat sport.”

“I’m 29 years of age and I have climbed to the very very top and not with relative ease. I’ve put in a lot of hard work,” he said. “I’ve gone through strenuous camp, after camp after camp, but still compared to other people in the fight game I’m still relatively undamaged. I’ve never been dropped. I was wobbled once.”