Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

The Behind The Scenes Video Of Conor McGregor’s Return To New York Proves You Want Him In Your Corner

#Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
04.03.17 2 hours ago

Conor McGregor epitomizes the money-making “me first” attitude that combat sports athletes have to embody if they’re going to make it in the business. Fighters will tell you MMA is a selfish sport. One in which the fighters have to focus on themselves almost every second of every day. They need to make sure they’re training, eating well, studying their opponent and executing a perfect fight camp.

But, between battles, fighters embrace their brothers-in-arms, and although McGregor is as brash and cocky as they come, you know you’d want him in your corner.

That’s probably why Irish boxer Michael Conlan asked McGregor to walk him out in his pro debut at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. What at first seemed like a marketing ploy to get a few more eyeballs on the 25-year-old slugger, turned out to be an excellent tactical decision.

Beyond his outfit, McGregor refused to be a distraction for Conlan, nor took the spotlight from him. Before the fight, he was focusing on the young fighter’s techniques, giving him advice and strictly helping, never hurting the process before the walk:

“A lot of people out there. Great energy. Stay calm. Feed off it but don’t over-feed off of it.”

It led to a dominant performance by Conlan, who had McGregor shouting, “you’re in the gym,” during the fight, telling him to relax his shoulders and stay powerful.

After Conlan got his hand raised, microphones were shoved into McGregor’s rich face, but he deflected all questions by praising the Irish crowd showing up to support Conlan on St. Paddy’s Day, and the TKO he just witnessed. It wasn’t until after he was off-camera (except for his own crew) that he decided to address the media, veins bulging, declaring that he’d be taking over boxing and knocking out Floyd Mayweather in due time.

Then the most New York interview request ever is floated out to Mystic Mac: “Hey! You wanna do a radio show tomorrah?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSboxingCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMMAUFC
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP