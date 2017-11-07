The CEO Of Combate Americas Tells Us Why He Went Global With His Huge One-Day Tournament

11.07.17 56 mins ago

Combate Americas

On Nov. 11, one day before the 24th anniversary of the first-ever UFC event, Combate Americas will hold a one-night bantamweight tournament featuring eight MMA fighters from seven different companies. The event, which airs live from Cancun, is the biggest event so far from the three-year-old company.

Combate Americas is heavily targeting markets outside the United States, and founder Campbell McLaren knows a thing or two about building something from the ground up. After all, he was the co-founder of UFC, and has never forgotten about the unpredictability and excitement that one-night tournaments can bring.

We sat down with McLaren in advance of the event, and he’s over the moon about the upcoming tournament, where the winner will take home a $100,000 grand prize.

Around The Web

TAGSCampbell McLarencombate americas

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP