Combate Americas

On Nov. 11, one day before the 24th anniversary of the first-ever UFC event, Combate Americas will hold a one-night bantamweight tournament featuring eight MMA fighters from seven different companies. The event, which airs live from Cancun, is the biggest event so far from the three-year-old company.

Combate Americas is heavily targeting markets outside the United States, and founder Campbell McLaren knows a thing or two about building something from the ground up. After all, he was the co-founder of UFC, and has never forgotten about the unpredictability and excitement that one-night tournaments can bring.

We sat down with McLaren in advance of the event, and he’s over the moon about the upcoming tournament, where the winner will take home a $100,000 grand prize.