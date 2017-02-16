Two Cops Got Into A Fight, And We’re Here To Judge The Bout

02.16.17 20 mins ago

youtube

Cop fight! And it’s a good one. Two rounds.

Here are the particulars from WDRB:

It happened Feb. 8 inside the Hardin County Detention Center. According to Hardin County Jailer Danny Allen, Deputy Jailer Joseph Funk and Deputy Sheriff C. Smith had a confrontation while booking an inmate.

Allen says Funk and Smith “appeared to have words over the placement of a backpack that Officer Smith brought in, of an inmate’s property,” Allen said.

The argument escalated into a physical confrontation. It ended with Funk being arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest and menacing.

