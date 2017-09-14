Getty Image

The management at CBS Radio will officially be looking for Boomer Esiason’s new sidekick on radio as his old one, Craig Carton, has officially resigned on Wednesday. Carton was arrested earlier in the month for allegedly swindling investors out of nearly six million dollars in order to pay his gambling debts.

One of Carton’s alleged victims, Brigade Capital Management was taken for nearly five million dollars by Carton and an accomplice by promising tickets to high status events such as Metallica, Barbara Striesand and Katy Perry concerts. Court documents also state that Carton forged the signatures of concert promoters and venue operators in an attempt to convince investors that he had access to them.