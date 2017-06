EA Sports

After wrapping up a UEFA Champions League title with two goals in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Juventus on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo was revealed as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ FIFA 18 video game on Monday.

It’s the first time that Ronaldo has graced the FIFA franchise’s cover and comes after a record-setting season with Real Madrid, leading his squad to both the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Here’s the full look at the “Ronaldo Edition” cover: