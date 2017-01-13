Top 5 UFC Fights

Dana White Has Made Floyd Mayweather A $25 Million Offer To Fight Conor McGregor

01.13.17

For the last six months, rumors of an inter-sport fight between undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather and two division UFC champ Conor McGregor have been swirling … but always with the disclaimer that it would probably never happen. We were skeptical at first, too. But then we kept hearing the same thing from sources close to both camps that the talk was serious, and now we’ve got both Floyd Mayweather and UFC president Dana White throwing around fight offers on TV.

Floyd went first on ESPN, offering McGregor a $15 million guarantee versus his $100 million guarantee and some sort of PPV buy split. Now White has responded on the Colin Cowherd show, suggesting $25 million flat for each fighter plus PPV.

“I’ll tell you what, Floyd, here’s a real offer,” White said. “And I’m the guy. I’m the guy that can actually make the offer, and I’m actually making a real offer. We’ll pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million, and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer, okay?”

White also refuted the idea that Mayweather had made his own ‘real offer’ to McGregor, noting that if a fight is to be made it will have to go through the UFC.

“First of all, let’s cut out the BS, he hasn’t talked to anybody about this fight,” White said. “If you’re talking to somebody about this fight, you’re talking to me. I’m the promoter. Conor McGregor’s under contract with me. And to say Conor McGregor hasn’t made $8 million or $10 million in a fight? Wrong again. And to think that you’re the A side? How are you the A side? The last major fight that you were in, you left such a bad taste in everyone’s mouth that no one wants to see it again. His last fight did 350,000 PPV buys. Conor’s last fights, Conor did 1.3 and 1.5 million PPV buys. So I don’t understand how you think you’re the A side.”

Ryan Harkness has been writing about mixed martial arts since 2006 for outlets like FOX Sports, Yahoo!, Bleacher Report, Bloody Elbow, and Fightlinker. UPROXX has been kind enough to let him share his thoughts on pop culture as well, mainly on shows featuring the undead.

