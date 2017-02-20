Just About Everyone Says That’s Not Darrelle Revis’ Voice In The Knockout Video That’s Circulating

02.20.17 48 mins ago

TMZ / Getty

On Sunday, TMZ posted a story that included video from an alleged altercation in Pittsburgh involving Darrelle Revis and two men. A man can be heard bragging about knocking out the two men and it’s inferred that it could be Revis.

According to the criminal complained filed against Revis, a witness told cops Revis was allegedly screaming, “Do you want to be next?”

In the video, you can hear someone saying, “Shut up before I knock your ass out next.”

Revis was arrested on multiple felony criminal charges including robbery, assault and conspiracy.

On Monday, Revis’ lawyers told TMZ that is not Revis’ voice on the video.

Now, Revis’ attorneys — Robert Del Greco Jr. and Mark Fiorilli — issued a statement saying the NFL star “absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone.”

The lawyers claim Revis did not commit ANY crime and add, “We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions.”

TAGSDARRELLE REVISNEW YORK JETS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP