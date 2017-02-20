TMZ / Getty

On Sunday, TMZ posted a story that included video from an alleged altercation in Pittsburgh involving Darrelle Revis and two men. A man can be heard bragging about knocking out the two men and it’s inferred that it could be Revis.

According to the criminal complained filed against Revis, a witness told cops Revis was allegedly screaming, “Do you want to be next?” In the video, you can hear someone saying, “Shut up before I knock your ass out next.” Revis was arrested on multiple felony criminal charges including robbery, assault and conspiracy.

On Monday, Revis’ lawyers told TMZ that is not Revis’ voice on the video.