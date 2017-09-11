David Johnson’s Wrist Injury Could Sink The Cardinals And Fantasy Teams For Weeks

#Fantasy Football #NFL
09.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Arizona Cardinals and millions of fantasy football players alike held their breath when star running back David Johnson left the opener against the Lions with a wrist injury on Sunday. Johnson went down after having 17 total touches for 92 yards on Sunday in the Cardinals’ loss and never returned to the field.

After the game, x-rays came back negative, but according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen (as relayed by Adam Schefter) the star back will miss at least a few weeks and could be out for more than half the season due to the injury.

TAGSARIZONA CARDINALSDavid JohnsonFANTASY FOOTBALLNFL

