Cardinals RB David Johnson Will Miss 2-3 Months Due To Wrist Surgery

After two days of varying reports about the severity of Cardinals running back David Johnson’s injury, the star back has indeed decided to have surgery on his injured wrist and will be placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss at least eight weeks of the season.

Cardinals' RB David Johnson is having wrist surgery this week and is expected to miss 2-3 months, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2017