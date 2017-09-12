After two days of varying reports about the severity of Cardinals running back David Johnson’s injury, the star back has indeed decided to have surgery on his injured wrist and will be placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he will miss at least eight weeks of the season.
Cardinals RB David Johnson Will Miss 2-3 Months Due To Wrist Surgery
Mike Tolbert? You mean fullback Mike Tolbert…the guy wth 30 TDs over his 10-year career? That’s who you recommend for those looking to replace Johnson on their fantasy teams?