NFL Players Were Heartbroken By Deshaun Watson’s Torn ACL

#NFL
Associate Editor
11.02.17

Getty Image

One of the NFL’s most electrifying rookies may be out for the rest of the year. Word came down on Thursday afternoon that the Houston Texans’ star rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL during practice.

Watson reportedly went down with a non-contact injury during a drill, and now, the Texans are in a position where they will start Tom Savage — who was benched for Watson during the team’s Week 1 matchup — and for now will sign journeyman signal-caller Matt McGloin, who played for coach Bill O’Brien at Penn State. Watching anyone go down with a season-ending injury is brutal, but watching Watson get sidelined really stings. He was one of the league’s brightest young stars and was establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

This sentiment was shared by players across the league, a number of whom took to Twitter to wish Watson well after he went down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSDeShaun WatsonHOUSTON TEXANSNFL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP