Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Gave His Paycheck To Stadium Employees Impacted By Hurricane Harvey

#NFL
09.27.17 52 mins ago

Twitter/@HoustonTexans

The Houston Texans entered the 2017 NFL season under unique circumstances as the city of Houston was dealing with the devastating fallout of Hurricane Harvey, which left thousands trying to pick up the pieces after severe flooding ravaged the city.

J.J. Watt raised a tremendous amount of money for Hurricane Harvey relief, as his relief fund topped $37 million. Other members of the Texans pitched in as well, with some joining Watt’s effort, while guys like Deshaun Watson found other ways to make an impact.

Watson, the rookie quarterback that took over as the starter in the second half of their Week 1 game, decided to do something special for three members of the NRG Stadium staff that were especially hit hard by the hurricane. The Texans posted video of Watson presenting his game check to the three cafeteria workers, split up, so they could use it to help put their lives back together.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSDeShaun WatsonHOUSTON TEXANSNFL

