Donald Trump Will Attend The College Football National Championship Game Between Alabama And Georgia

01.03.18

Donald Trump is reportedly going to Atlanta on Monday to make an appearance at the college football National Championship Game. Reports broke on Wednesday that the President of the United States will travel to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the title game, the first major sporting event the 45th president will attend during his presidency.

Perhaps Trump just wants to take in the excellent customer service at the Atlanta airport Popeyes or get himself some Chick Fil A. Or, perhaps, he’s a huge Crimson Tide fan and wants to see Nick Saban ruin Georgia much like William Tecumseh Sherman did not so long ago. But either way, he’s in.

Trump did not attend the Army/Navy game earlier this year, as presidents often do, but it appears the allure of Georgia winning a title in its home state is enough for Trump to pay the game a visit this year.

