CNN Reports That Trump's Chief Of Staff Is Unhappy Over His Fight With The NFL, But The President Calls It 'Fake News'

09.25.17

Getty Image

After a Sunday filled with tweets from Donald Trump decrying the protests across the NFL, which he helped galvanize, CNN is reporting that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly isn’t pleased with his boss. Again. The report states that Trump went off-script at the Alabama rally in which he called for NFL owners to fire protesting NFL players that are protesting, punctuating the point by saying: “get that son of a bitch off the field.” This led to more disappointment from Kelly, who, according to the report “voiced his concern on the matter.”

This latest reported frustration from Kelly follows his disagreement in Trump saying there were “many fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally which led to one counter-protester being murdered. It also comes after Trump’s off-the-cuff UN speech that was full of incendiary remarks, promising North Korea a violent end and calling Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man.”

Trump, however, is calling the report “fake news.” In a series of tweets made just after the report was released on Monday, he spoke for Kelly, saying the two men were in agreement on the matter of NFL players protesting against police brutality.

