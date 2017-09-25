Donald Trump Continues To Miss The Point Of Colin Kaepernick And The NFL’s Protests

#Donald Trump #NFL
09.25.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump, president of the United States, continues to tweet through it. The 45th president is upset that NFL players are allowed to nonviolently protest during the singing of the National Anthem, something that happened en masse on Sunday after Trump’s earlier comments about Colin Kaepernick and the potential for protests over the weekend.

On Friday at a rally in Alabama, Trump called the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback a “son of a bitch” for his decision to kneel last season, a move that has at least in part kept him out of football this year. The quote drew ire around sports and, paired with his abrupt decision not to invite the Golden State Warriors to the White House, made it a tense weekend in the sports world.

Trump tweeted multiple times about respecting the flag and not protesting on Sunday, but every NFL game on Sunday involved a nonviolent protest of some kind. Amid the many voices uniting against Trump in this protest, however, the president attempted to clarify his stance once more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKdonald trumpNFL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP