Getty Image

Donald Trump, president of the United States, continues to tweet through it. The 45th president is upset that NFL players are allowed to nonviolently protest during the singing of the National Anthem, something that happened en masse on Sunday after Trump’s earlier comments about Colin Kaepernick and the potential for protests over the weekend.

On Friday at a rally in Alabama, Trump called the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback a “son of a bitch” for his decision to kneel last season, a move that has at least in part kept him out of football this year. The quote drew ire around sports and, paired with his abrupt decision not to invite the Golden State Warriors to the White House, made it a tense weekend in the sports world.

Trump tweeted multiple times about respecting the flag and not protesting on Sunday, but every NFL game on Sunday involved a nonviolent protest of some kind. Amid the many voices uniting against Trump in this protest, however, the president attempted to clarify his stance once more.