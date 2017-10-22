Doug Baldwin And Seahawks Offensive Line Coach Tom Cable Got Into A Scuffle On The Sideline

10.22.17 6 mins ago

A weird little moment broke out on the sidelines of the Seahawks/Giants game in New York. Doug Baldwin, who has been eating up yards against the normally solid Giants defense, got into a scuffle with Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable before reaching out and getting in quarterback Russel Wilson’s face. Head coach Pete Carroll broke up the intense powwow.

Minutes later, Baldwin caught a touchdown and all seemed well.

