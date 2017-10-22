The #Seahawks Doug Baldwin shove of Offensive Line coach/former #Raiders head coach Tom Cable pic.twitter.com/yZdGuC7t69 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2017

A weird little moment broke out on the sidelines of the Seahawks/Giants game in New York. Doug Baldwin, who has been eating up yards against the normally solid Giants defense, got into a scuffle with Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable before reaching out and getting in quarterback Russel Wilson’s face. Head coach Pete Carroll broke up the intense powwow.

Minutes later, Baldwin caught a touchdown and all seemed well.