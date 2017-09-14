The drama surrounding ESPN and SportsCenter host Jemele Hill continues to rage on three days after her tweets about Donald Trump went viral. Hill’s comments sparked tons of conversation and controversy with ESPN issuing a statement on the matter and the White House press secretary went as far as to call for her firing.
While Hill will reportedly not face any punishment or suspensions from ESPN, there were reportedly discussions about whether she should take Wednesday night’s SC6 broadcast off.
