ESPN's New TV Show Lineup Launch Has Been Pushed Back Due To Studio Construction

01.02.18

Getty Image

ESPN made waves back in May 2017 when they announced plans for their new morning television lineup, headlined by Mike Greenberg’s new morning show that precipitated the breakup of the Mike & Mike radio show.

The original start date for those new shows was to be Jan. 1, 2018. It’s now Jan. 2, 2018 and those shows remain in the hopper without an official announcement regarding their start date. However, on Tuesday we finally received an explanation for what’s caused the delay for ESPN’s new lineup and an approximation of when they might hit the air.

Pablo Torre, one half of the new much-anticipated hour-long show with Bomani Jones that will air at noon on ESPN, responded to one of the many fans asking what’s going on with their show with some new revelations and a general idea of how long the delay is going to last.

