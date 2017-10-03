Getty Image

Week 4 saw redemption, heroics, new stars emerge, and many go down with injuries. There was drama across the league, and it’ll shape the rest of the season. Derek Carr is out for at least two weeks, leaving Oakland in limbo, down a Crabtree, and with a banged-up Amari Cooper. The Packers are constantly losing receivers, and rookie stud running back Dalvin Cook is done for the year. What about Julio? As some fall, others rise up, however. This is football, and Wendell Smallwood has become viable, Will Fuller is back and looking to develop a nasty rapport with DeShaun Watson, and Bilal Powell finally came through for fantasy owners. There was some positivity surrounding a load of negativity. But now Week 5 is going to be tricky to navigate with a stacked waiver wire.

And we have byes this week: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, and Washington.

Start of the Week

Stefon Diggs is proving to be matchup-proof and elite. In a Week 4 game in which nothing was going right for the offense, he still racked up 5 catches for 98 yards. In Week 5, he’s going against a Bears defense that’s surprisingly stiff, but without Danny Trevathan after his helmet-to-helmet hit on DaVante Adams. As a Bears fan, I feel confident in the fact that they will give up some huge plays to the Vikings in this divisional showdown. It’ll likely be Diggs who burns them. The man is the football equivalent of a fire emoji.

Stefon Diggs is becoming a star before our eyes. He is adapting that alpha dog mentality all the greats have. pic.twitter.com/a3w5U9uJvN — JustWinBaby (@Future_NFL_GM) October 2, 2017