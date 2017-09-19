Getty Image

We head into Week 3 a little weaker than before, with the Packers and Patriots banged up beyond recognition. Bears running back Jordan Howard is in a sling, the Seattle running back situation is both muddier and clearer than before, and the Cardinals are nothing without David Johnson. Just about everything is terrible (right, Greg Olsen owners?), and LeGarrette Blount doesn’t care about your fantasy team. Get that through your head!

Start of the Week

It’s only Week 3, but if leagues were drafting now knowing what we know, Kareem Hunt would have a case for a top three overall pick. Hell, he might be the best back in fantasy for all we know. It seems like LeVeon Bell’s skipping of training camp is working out like it does for most players who skip training camp, and Hunt is racking up historic numbers. The Chargers gave up 122 yards to Jay Ajayi on 28 carries in Week 2, so roll out Hunt comfortably, knowing he’ll catch plenty of balls too.

Start/Sit

QUARTERBACK STARTS

Aaron Rodgers: I would avoid Rodgers like the plague in DFS, but in your regular, season-long leagues, you should roll him out and hope he takes out the Packers injury woes on the hapless Bengals. This tweet below means nothing when it comes to fantasy, but it could also mean a two-touchdown, 300 yard game from Rodgers as he hopes for a swift Jordy Nelson recovery.

Aaron Rodgers has beaten every NFL team except the Bengals and @Packers at least once in his career (inc. playoffs). GB hosts CIN in Week 3 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 18, 2017

Matthew Stafford: Detroit had a weird game against the Giants, and Stafford only threw for 122 yards, but he scored twice (he only threw the ball four times in the second half), and now he faces a Falcons squad that made Mike Glennon look somewhat serviceable. This could be a shootout, and if so, Stafford could throw a couple more TDs.

Matthew Stafford audibling to his childhood friend Clayton Kershaw. pic.twitter.com/Rc8iv5fEG1 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 19, 2017

Kirk Cousins: If Josh McCown and the Jets can score on the Raiders, then you have to put faith into a Kirk Cousins bounce-back game at home. We like that. We like that.

#Redskins Kirk Cousins comes up in the clutch, with the 11-yard TD strike to Ryan Grant to secure the Win. 🤘#Rams lose 27-20. pic.twitter.com/G1WPrCkStx — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) September 17, 2017

QUARTERBACK SITS

Carson Wentz: The Giants have been superb against the pass so far this season, holding Stafford to 122 yards in Week 2, and Dak Prescott to 268 yards and a score on 39 attempts in Week 1. Wentz and the Eagles have looked good so far, and on paper they look even better, but let’s not forget that the busted Nelson Agholor play in Week 1 and the Zach Ertz ridiculousness catch in Week 2 accounted for a lot of Wentz points that can’t be easily repeated. You didn’t draft him to start him. Play Roethlisberger, Stafford, Cousins or even Siemian over Wentz.

Marcus Mariota: Seattle just held Brian Hoyer under 100 yards, and in Week 1 they made Aaron Rodgers look utterly flustered. Mariota might be able to get something done with his legs, but he simply doesn’t pass enough to accrue a massive amount of points (27 attempts in Week 2). Game script could lead to the Titans playing catch-up, but they’ve also got Derrick Henry and a dink and dunk “exotic smashmouth” style to fall back on. It’s exotically restrained.

Also, can you really trust a person like this?

Marcus Mariota is the kind of guy who makes his bed every day, even in a hotel, says Titans T Jack Conklin. @StateFarm's quote of the week: pic.twitter.com/clxeJ5ymp4 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 14, 2017

Jay Cutler: For the DFS and deep-league players out there wondering if a play against the Jets is worth it, the answer is “yes.” Might as well try something weird. But if you saw the the sweet line Derek Carr put up (230 yards, 3 TDs) and think Jay Cutler might be able to repeat the performance with his receivers, it’s best to not be trapped by Smokin’ Jay. I’m a Chicagoan. It’s not worth getting cute. Roll out the un-sexy Dak Prescott or the usual suspects. This is the exact type of game in which Jay will score 30 points or negative one.

You just don’t know what you’re gonna get.

Jay Cutler slinging a Hail Mary 20 yards out of bounds cracked me up pic.twitter.com/erbIPVVkQf — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) September 17, 2017

WIDE RECEIVER STARTS

Golden Tate: Here’s another football gentleman who doesn’t care about your fantasy team (that doesn’t mean he won’t bounce back nicely against a soft Falcons defense that should give up points to the slot receiver):

Dear Jameson, This is the real world, & the @lions won. That's all that matters. Have a great night. Sincerely, Golden https://t.co/H80MbInHKY — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 19, 2017

Jarvis Landry: So it seems like Jay Cutler can find Landry as he zooms across the field. Landry saw 15 targets and caught 13 of them against the Chargers in Week 2, now he should continue his beastly PPR performances when Miami takes on the New York football Jets in Week 3. Landry saw a 44 percent target share on the day, but Cutler also sent nine passes the way of DaVante Parker, which will keep defenses honest (and also looking for Ajai).

Kelvin Benjamin: Once again, Cam Newton got beat up by a defense and seemingly a coaching staff that wants to see him ground into a Panther burger, but now we have a possible scoring bonanza at home, against a New Orleans defense that enjoys handing out points to opposing wide receivers. It’s their favorite thing to do. Even in a low-scoring, ugly game against Buffalo, Benjamin hauled in a 6/77 line, so the end zone is coming.

The knee is all healed up. For the children.

@kelvinbenjamin here representing the @Panthers along with @Lowes to open a new Play 60 playground at Reedy Creek Park. pic.twitter.com/q8QQU2pQUn — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) September 18, 2017

WIDE RECEIVER SITS

Brandon Marshall: Is it over? OBJ played, although he was feeling only somewhat like himself, but even then, Eli Manning looks off, the Giants O-line is allowing tons of pressure, and Marshall only caught one pass for 17 yards. He’s caught two passes this season. Bench him, and consider cutting him if he doesn’t do better this week against the Eagles.

Jets have outscored the Giants, 32-13, this season. Whatever that's worth. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 19, 2017

Broncos LB Brandon Marshall is having so much fun with Giants WR Brandon Marshall’s haters tonight. pic.twitter.com/6nKNsZ8LK3 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 19, 2017

Kenny Golladay: There are so many people who needed Kenny Golladay to just get two points in Week 2 it was weird, but what wasn’t weird was seeing him not get much action when the Lions had their running game going. Golladay is always going to be the 4th option at best on this offense, so he shouldn’t be depended on. We get it — Week 1 was a fun little thing, but now it’s time to get real. (He’ll probably end up scoring in Week 3 now, watch.)

all I needed on fantasy tonight was 2 points from Kenny golladay and I didn't get it thank you @Lions thank you — Brad (@beerad55) September 19, 2017

I needed 2 points from Kenny Golladay. FML. — William Babboni (@Babboni) September 19, 2017

Larry Fitzgerald: Last week, he was the Week 2 start of the week against a suspect Colts defense. How things have changed. The entire Cardinals defense is just wonky, and rolling out someone who is likely your third receiver against a Cowboys defense that’s holding opposing receivers and QBs in check (around 200 yards per game over the last two weeks) simply doesn’t seem worth it. Avoid all the Cardinals.

RUNNING BACK STARTS

Javorious Allen: “Buck” Allen is officially on the scene, touching the ball a total of 19 times — 15 carries and 4 catches, and he out-snapped Terrance West 43-15. This is his job now, and he plays Jacksonville in Week 3. They’re ranked 28th against the run.

He’s got RB2 upside in PPR leagues:

Buck Allen scores the TD and does his best @DeionSanders impression 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/QfBSUrfvCB — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 17, 2017

Derrick Henry: The change might’ve finally come in Tennessee. DeMarco Murray is hurt, although we don’t know how badly he’s hurt, but after a run like this, and with a matchup against Seattle, who gives up a ton of points to RBs, Henry could be a sneaky little play if you’ve handcuffed him to Murray. Even if you stashed him on your bench, he’ll be worth plugging in. Look at this. How nice is this run?

Derrick Henry saw 8+ defenders in the box 71% of the time today (most of any RB). He still averaged 6.6 yards per rush attempt (2nd best). — Ryan Hodge ☕️ (@RyanHodge) September 18, 2017

James White: The PPR stud showed why the Patriots extended him by catching 8 of 8 targets for 85 yards. Now Rex Burkhead is hurt, Chris Hogan is banged up, and Gronk is nursing his groin, so expect more work for White. He’s running WR routes:

RUNNING BACK SITS

LeGarrette Blount: We’ll just leave this right here after Blount had one touch on Sunday, and is behind Sproles and Smallwood in an offense that isn’t in a hurry to feed RBs:

I really could care less about all y'all fantasy teams, get outta my mentions with that shit. ✌🏿 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) September 17, 2017

All Cardinals Running Backs: Kerwynn Williams didn’t impress, Andre Ellington didn’t do anything in the passing game, and Chris Johnson touched the ball 11 times for 44 yards in a game that didn’t have an absolutely terrible game script. Some people out there are saying Johnson will be worth picking up, I say avoid everyone in this backfield.

Jacquizz Rodgers: Hopefully, you’re not depending on Jacquizz like some Zero RB thumpers are. His choice, Week 1 matchup against Miami was unfortunately delayed by Hurricane Irma, and now he heads into Week 3 against Minnesota, who are holding opponents to 3.1 YPC this season. You have to like Quizz’s volume, but unless he falls into the end zone, he could be a dud.

TIGHT END STARTS

Martellus Bennett: Aaron Rodgers takes a big step back whenever Jordy Nelson isn’t on the field, so losing both Randall Cobb and Nelson could send a forceful tremor through the entire Packers offense here. Bennett might be the lone player who benefits. He saw 11 targets on Sunday against Atlanta, catching five of them for 47 yards. If he maintains 11 targets per game, he’ll become a must-start in that offense.

Zach Ertz: Another game, another massive target share for Ertz, who saw 10 targets and put up a 5/97 line. A big chunk of his points came off a goofy, lucky play, but he’s just so consistent now and easily a top-3 PPR play every week after Kelce and Gronk.

Zach Ertz doing the impossible! 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/kCdVRhABpI — Tequila Rettmann (@TequilaRettmann) September 19, 2017

Jack Doyle: Jacoby Brissett and Doyle seem to have a rapport going, and they turned that into a Sunday in which Doyle caught all eight of his targets for 79 yards. God knows what this team will do play to play, but for now, it seems like the Colts got the hint — Doyle is a solid security blanket that gets open while defenders drape themselves all over T.Y. Hilton. The Colts play the Browns at home in Week 3,

TIGHT END SITS

Jimmy Graham: This isn’t a good situation. Even if Seattle rolls out Graham, who looks like he has an ankle AND a knee injury, it’ll probably be as a decoy. Graham now has 4 catches for 9 yards on the season. His big game came in Week 1 when he caught three passes for eight yards.

Hunter Henry: He showed up in the game Antonio Gates broke the record for the most TDs by a TE, catching all seven of his targets for 80 yards, but who knows what’ll happen next week against Kansas City? I’d rather put Witten, or even Ben Watson into my lineup. Henry is too unpredictable. Unless, now that Gates has the record, he’ll play significantly less? I just don’t know, I hate outright guessing in fantasy, don’t you?

Hunter Henry has out-snapped Antonio Gates so far pic.twitter.com/3t2l1rMnn7 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 12, 2017

Kyle Rudolph: With Sam Bradford on the mend, we have to just assume Rudolph is going to be a touchdown-dependent TE that’s knocking on the top 12. He had six targets on Sunday, catching four for 45 yards. He has a total of nine targets on the season. This isn’t the volume we wanted out of last year’s no. 2 TE. Obviously, injuries played into that ranking, but still. Adam Thielen is stealing his mojo and looks!