Fedor Emelianenko’s Big Bellator Debut Has Been Canceled Hours Before The Fight

Trending Writer
02.18.17

Getty Image / Tomokazu Tazawa

Bellator has received some miserable news about their star acquisition’s big promotional debut. That news? It’s not going to happen.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reports that the scheduled Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione main event has been scrapped with just hours to go before tonight’s card. The issue wasn’t on Fedor’s end, but rather Mitrione’s. The MMA vet has been pulled due to illness and the Bellator 172 headline tilt is a no-go. A substitute was searched for with nothing acceptable popping up at such short notice. As a result, the lightweight clash of Josh Thomson vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire will take over as the main event.

Bellator is said to be eyeing another shot at debuting Fedor Emelianenko and we can certainly understand why. Fedor’s mystique may have faded as the years have passed, but the heavyweight is still a major attraction and curiosity. For a promotion like Bellator, it could be a major boost to their public perception in an MMA landscape where the UFC isn’t pleasing everyone they employ. Speaking of which, fans wanting a refund for tonight’s fight can get one before the event begins. The network hosting the card, Spike, likely isn’t happy that they’re going to hemorrhage even more viewers on a competitive sports Saturday night.

(Via MMA Fighting)

TAGSBELLATORFEDOR EMELIANENKOMATT MITRIONE
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP