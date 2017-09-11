Getty Image

September is an absolutely loaded month for sports video game releases. Both NBA 2K18 and NBA Live 18 will hit the shelves over the course of the month, and while it came out at the end of August, plenty of sports gamers dropped some serious coin on Madden 18.

With all this going on, the release of the latest game in the FIFA franchise could slide under the radar for some.

But EA Sports is doing all it can to hype up the already hotly-anticipated FIFA 18. For example, it has done a slow release of player ratings, with numbers 100 (Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva) through 11 (Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea) getting released over the last week.